Mahakumbh: Extensive preparations underway to manage Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan crowd

LUCKNOW: The Mela administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safe and seamless movement of devotees who are expected to throng Mahakumbh in droves on Mauni Amavasya to take Amrit Snan in Sangam on Wednesday.

With an anticipated crowd of 10 crore devotees, the authorities are busy making comprehensive steps to manage traffic and crowd sector wise at the Mela premises.

As per the mela authorities, officials have been instructed to ensure that devotees return from the same sector or zone in which they arrive. Under no circumstances will devotees be permitted to move to Sangam Nose and other zones.

All ADMs, Additional SPs, COs, SDMs, and Sector Magistrates have been directed to supervise arrangements within their respective jurisdictions to maintain order.

As one of the most significant Amrit Snans of Mahakumbh, Mauni Amavasya is on the focus of the mela authorities to manage the event efficiently.

To prioritize the convenience of devotees, instructions have been issued to minimize movement between zones, particularly at Sangam Nose, from January 27 to 29. A 12-kilometer-long ghat has been constructed for easy access and bathing.

Devotees are being encouraged to bathe at the ghat closest to their entry point and return from there without moving to other zones.

Evacuation teams will be deployed to prevent overcrowding at the ghats, with safe evacuation of devotees being a top priority for the administration.

To ensure effective crowd control, key resources such as ropes, loud hailers, whistles, flying squads and watch tower teams will be deployed to ensure full control on hard barriers and barricades. Emphasis will be placed on the presence of central forces and seamless coordination at these locations. Temporary holding areas, parking facilities, and overnight stay arrangements will be established at institutions, if necessary, to further manage the crowd.

The infrastructure at the ghats is being reinforced to accommodate the large number of devotees. Provisions include river barricading, water police, watch towers, improved lighting, clear signage, toilets, changing rooms, and comprehensive cleanliness measures. The administration is also ensuring the availability of essential materials like straw, sacks, and casa for additional support.

Meanwhile, during the first 10 days of the world biggest congregation on earth, a significant 10 crore devotees, one-fourth of the total expected crowd of 40 crore have completed the bathing ritual at Sangam waters amid ‘watertight’ security arrangements in place for averting any untoward incident.