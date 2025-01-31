Medical teams deployed for Basant Panchami Snan at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: A total of 23 hospitals, equipped with 360 beds, have been prepared to cater to pilgrims ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan falling on February 3.

With another large crowd expected on Monday, health services in Mahakumbh Nagar have been further enhanced since Thursday.

A special team by senior medical officials, including Medical Nodal Officer Umakant Sanyal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Central Hospital Dr. Manoj Kaushik, Co-Nodal Medical Officer Dr Ram Singh, and Mahakumbh Mela Nodal Medical Officer Dr Gaurav Dubey, conducted a thorough inspection, reviewed ambulance deployment and emergency facilities to ensure seamless healthcare services.

As per Dr Gaurav Dubey, "The Central Hospital, along with other medical units, is functioning efficiently with prompt medical attention to pilgrims coming with minor injuries and also to those needing critical care." "Medical teams are responding to emergency calls within minutes, and all ambulance and health services remain fully operational even in challenging conditions," added Dr Dubey.