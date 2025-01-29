Mahakumbh stampede leaves thousands of pilgrims stranded in MP, many take detour to Chitrakoot

BHOPAL: The killer stampede at the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has left thousands of pilgrims stranded in the adjoining Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

With the entry of vehicles from Rewa being stopped by authorities in Prayagraj district after the stampede, thousands of pilgrims from MP and western and southern India remained stranded there.

The main Chakghat highway which connects Rewa with Prayagaraj witnessed a traffic jam spanning up to around 12 kilometres, with around 1500 buses and 4000-5000 cars and other four wheelers stuck in long multiple queues.

Apart from the buses and four wheelers halted on the highway for around 10 hours (4 am to 2 pm), around 500 buses and 1500-plus four wheelers were parked in multiple holding areas created in large spaces in Rampur Karchulian and Mangawan areas of Rewa district and Bela area of adjoining Satna district of MP only.

“We had arranged doctors, food, medicines and water to ensure that pilgrims, whose vehicles were stuck in the jam for around 10 hours, had places to rest and other necessary facilities. Arrangements for their safe rest and stay were made in schools and other places, besides sheds and tents in villages located alongside the highway,” Rewa district police superintendent Vivek Singh told The New Indian Express.

Some voluntary organizations and local outfits too had put up camps to ensure food supply to the stranded pilgrims in Rewa district.