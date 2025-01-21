PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Mahakumbh on February 5

LUCKNOW: With the Yogi Adityanath cabinet set to meet in the ongoing Mahakumbh on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the religious congregation on February 5, said sources.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah may attend the mela on January 27, two days ahead of Mauni Amawasya Amrit Snan on January 29, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to be a part of the celebrations on February 1.

On January 27, Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Maha Kumbh, according to his schedule, where he will take a holy dip at the Sangam, perform Ganga Puja, and hold meetings with officials.

Security agencies have increased vigilance in anticipation of his visit, with special surveillance at key intersections and event venues in the city.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam on February 1. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is also expected to visit Prayagraj on February 10.

During her visit, the President is expected to participate in major events being held in the city. Administrative and security preparations are being spruced up to ensure smooth and secure visits for the VVIPs.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Mahakumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims.

As per the data from the Uttar Pradesh government, by January 20, over 88.1 million had already taken a dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.