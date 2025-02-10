Millions throng Mahakumbh; traffic congestion throws travel plans out of gear in Prayagraj, Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Millions of devotees continue to crowd all roads leading to the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj, even after the completion of three Amrit Snans (holy dips at the Triveni Sangam) on Makarsankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

Roadways connecting the popular religious destinations of Ayodhya and Kashi are severely congested; Prayagraj is witnessing record-breaking congregations of devotees with each passing day.

Over the past 27 days, an average of 1.44 crore devotees a day have entered the Mela premises to take a holy dip. As on Monday afternoon, over 44.5 crore devotees had already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam since the Mahakumbh was inaugurated on January 13.

The unprecedented rush of devotees from across India and abroad has resulted in massive traffic jams, as long as 40 km. The congestion is not restricted to Prayagraj alone, but is felt in the adjoining state of Madhya Pradesh too, with travellers spending 10-15 hours in vehicles stuck in traffic.

As per the official sources, a total of 14 lakh four-wheelers entered Prayagraj during the weekend.

The people heading to Prayagraj are taking 4-5 times longer to reach the destination. Due to traffic, the 6-7 hour journey from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Prayagraj is now a whole day's worth of travel. Similarly, the 2.5 hour long journey between Prayagraj and Varanasi is now taking nine hours.