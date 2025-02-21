Messages like 'you are slim, smart, fair' to unknown woman at night amount to obscenity: Court

MUMBAI: A sessions court has ruled that sending messages such as "you are slim, look very smart and fair, I like you" to an unknown woman at night amounts to obscenity.

The Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi) D G Dhoble made these observations while upholding the conviction of a man booked for sending obscene messages on WhatsApp to a former corporator.

The obscenity must be judged from the perspective of an average person applying contemporary community standards, noted the order of February 18.

The court noted that pictures and messages were sent to the complainant between 11 pm and 12.30 am with content like you are slim, you are looking very smart, you are fair, my age is 40 years, are you married or not? and I like you.

"No married woman or her husband who arereputed and (former) corporators" would tolerate such WhatsApp messages and obscene photos, particularly when the sender and the complainant do not know each other", the court said.