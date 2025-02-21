Poisoned teen, suicide attempt, car crash: Mystery shrouds Kolkata's business family as police investigate motive

KOLKATA: A day after the post-mortem examinations of two women and a teenage girl, who were found dead in their Kolkata home, confirmed that they were murdered, police are now trying to identify those involved and the motive behind the crime, an officer said on Friday.

The investigators are also probing the possible involvement of the two women's husbands, who are siblings, or outsiders, he said.

"The post-mortem reports suggested that the two women and the girl were killed and the findings raised questions about who was behind the crime.

We are trying to find out whether the husbands killed their wives and the girl or if others from outside the family were involved in the murders," the officer said.