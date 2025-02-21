Punjab Congress to introduce 60-70 new faces for 2027 elections amid internal turmoil

CHANDIGARH: All is not well in Punjab Congress. While state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced that the party would introduce at least 60-70 new faces in the 2027 Assembly elections, internal discord resurfaced as senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa called for strict action against indiscipline within the party.
His remarks followed sharp criticism from Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, who recently lashed out at Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.
Addressing a gathering of Punjab Youth Congress at its state executive meeting, Warring stated, “The Punjab Congress is determined to bring at least 60 to 70 new faces to represent the state as candidates in the 2027 Assembly election. This will be a landmark step towards rejuvenating our political leadership and ensuring that the aspirations of Punjab’s people are represented by leaders who are dynamic, committed, and in tune with the needs of the state.”
“These new faces will not only symbolise change but also embody the trust and hopes of the youth and the common people of Punjab,” he added.
Warring urged Youth Congress members to seize the opportunity with unwavering commitment, stressing that their role would be crucial in shaping a stronger, more inclusive, and united Punjab. “This is your chance to prove yourself and show the people of Punjab that we are committed to real and meaningful change,” a party statement quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, Randhawa demanded action against “troublemakers” in the party, warning that indiscipline must be dealt with firmly before it spirals out of control. “On the pretext of internal democracy, some leaders think they are bigger than the party. One has to act tough against those creating indiscipline,” he said.
He also called on party leaders to respect Warring’s leadership, stating, “No one can become the state party president by speaking against the party.”
Randhawa’s remarks came after Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, in a recent television interview, criticised Warring, calling him a “selfish leader.” He blamed both Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa for his denial of a party ticket from Anandpur Sahib in last year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Expressing his ambition to lead the state unit, Gurjeet said he was willing to take up the role if the party high command desired it. His comments came amidst speculation over an impending reshuffle in the Punjab Congress following the appointment of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Punjab.
Reacting to Gurjeet’s remarks, Warring on Monday issued a stern warning to party leaders, cautioning them against breaking discipline and engaging in factionalism for personal gains. He made it clear that those who fail to uphold party discipline would face strict action.