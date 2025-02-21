Punjab Congress to introduce 60-70 new faces for 2027 elections amid internal turmoil

CHANDIGARH: All is not well in Punjab Congress. While state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced that the party would introduce at least 60-70 new faces in the 2027 Assembly elections, internal discord resurfaced as senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa called for strict action against indiscipline within the party.

His remarks followed sharp criticism from Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, who recently lashed out at Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Addressing a gathering of Punjab Youth Congress at its state executive meeting, Warring stated, “The Punjab Congress is determined to bring at least 60 to 70 new faces to represent the state as candidates in the 2027 Assembly election. This will be a landmark step towards rejuvenating our political leadership and ensuring that the aspirations of Punjab’s people are represented by leaders who are dynamic, committed, and in tune with the needs of the state.”

“These new faces will not only symbolise change but also embody the trust and hopes of the youth and the common people of Punjab,” he added.