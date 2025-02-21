SC dismisses NewsClick’s writ petition against tax demands; grants week’s time to approach HC

NEW DELHI: Dismissing PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd’s Article 32 petition in relation to tax recovery demand, the Supreme Court on Friday granted a week's interim protection to the company that runs the news portal NewsClick, and granted it the liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.

According to reports, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan was hearing a writ petition filed under Article 32 by the company against the tax recovery demands over ‘unexplained cash credits’.

Appearing on behalf of the news portal, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the petitioners only had Rs 28 lakhs in the bank account and the demand notice is of Rs. 3.6 crores.

Justice Khanna, while directing the petitioners to move the Delhi High Court, is reported to have asked saying: “Why don’t you take recourse to the procedure which says that if a similar issue is already pending before the ITAT, the assessee can move an application asking the assessing officer to stay and wait for the order of the ITAT. Why don’t you take recourse to that procedure?”

Sibal, on behalf of the petitioner, asked, saying: “Who will protect me? 2nd March is my deadline, my business employees won’t be paid.”