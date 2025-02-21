SGPC puts its president Dhami’s resignation on hold, appeals to him to reconsider decision

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday decided to put the resignation of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami on hold and said that a five-member panel would meet him and urge him to reconsider his decision.

On February 17, Dhami had resigned amid a row over the SGPC's decision to sack Giani Harpreet Singh as the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib near Bathinda -- one of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism like the Akal Takht in Amritsar. The sacking was condemned by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. Dhami then submitted his resignation citing 'moral grounds'.

The executive committee of the SGPC appealed to Dhami to reconsider stepping down amidst the ongoing controversy over the sacking.

Senior Vice-President of SGPC Ragujit Singh Virk said that Dhami's resignation was not final and emphasized the governing body's control over such appointments. "A five-member delegation of executive members would approach Dhami shortly to urge him to withdraw his resignation and return to his duties," he said.

Virk also cited the SGPC executive's autonomy in personnel affairs.