Six killed as car crashes into stationery truck in Bihar's Bhojpur

PATNA: At least six people, including four women, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Dulhinganj Bazar in Bihar’s Bhojpur district early on Friday. The victims were returning home to Patna after attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (62), his wife Karuna Devi (58), their son Lal Babu Singh (25), and daughter Priyam Kumari (20), all residents of Jakkanpur in Patna. The other two victims, Asha Kiran (28) and Juhi Rani (25), were from Kumhrar.

According to police, the accident is suspected to have occurred after the driver of the speeding car ell asleep at the wheel, losing control of the vehicle.

Upon receiving information, Jagdishpur police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims from the mangled remains of the car.

“The bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital in Ara for post-mortem examination. The driver and helper of the truck, however, managed to flee the scene,” said the station house officer of Jagdishpur police station.

The crash led to a massive traffic jam on the Mohania-Ara four-lane highway, disrupting vehicular movement for several hours.