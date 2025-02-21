Student shot dead over cheating row in Bihar's Rohtas, two others injured

PATNA: A 16-year-old student shot dead one student and injured two others following differences over cheating in the 10th examination held by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Bihar's Rohtas district.

The incident took place under Dhodhandh police station limit in Rohtas district. Police said that a 16-year-old student along with his two friends opened fire at an auto-rickshaw causing bullet injuries to three examinees returning home after writing their papers at the Saint Anna School examination centre.

The three students suffered grievous injuries in the firing and were rushed to Narayana Medical College Hospital for treatment. On Friday, one of the injured, identified as Amit Kumar, succumbed to his injuries. Another seriously injured Sandeep Kumar has been shifted to Sadar Hospital at Dehri-on-Sone for treatment. He suffered injuries to his leg. The third victim was released after first aid.

The altercation broke out between the 16-year-old accused and three other students after the latter refused to help the former in cheating during the examination on Thursday. The matter was, however, settled after the intervention of saner people.

However, later the accused called his friends at the examination hall on Thursday and attacked Amit and Sandeep when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling reached Tarapith temple on the National Highway 02.