'Sweeter than nectar': Modi launches Marathi conference, makes special gesture to Sharad Pawar

NEW DELHI: In an oblique reference to those who create linguistic differences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there has never been any animosity among Indian languages and each has enriched the others. Speaking at the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan here, Modi said, “Marathi is a complete language and there has never been any enmity among Indian languages, instead they have always adopted and enriched each other.” He further added, “It is our social responsibility to distance ourselves from these misconceptions and embrace and enrich all languages.”

PM Modi's special gesture towards NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar won applause from the audience at the inauguration of the event. Modi, who was to start the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp, requested Pawar, the chairman of the reception committee of the event, to come forward and do the honours with him. Later, as Pawar concluded his remarks and reached his seat next to Modi, the PM helped the octogenarian leader to his seat and even offered him a glass of water.

Lashing out at those who attempt to create linguistic differences, PM Modi said when efforts were made to create divisions based on languages, India's shared linguistic heritage gave a fitting reply. He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was not confined to a language or a region and added that the Sammelan comprised the essence of freedom struggle as well as the cultural heritage of Maharashtra and the nation.

Reciting a verse of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Modi further explained that the Marathi language was sweeter than nectar and hence his love and affection towards the language and culture was immense. He said that the Sammelan was taking place at a significant time when the nation was witnessing the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar and the 75th anniversary of our Constitution, created through the efforts of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Expressing pride over the fact that a century ago, a distinguished Marathi individual planted the seed of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the soil of Maharashtra, Modi highlighted that today it has grown into a vast tree, celebrating its centenary year. He emphasized that for the past 100 years, the RSS has carried forward the great tradition and culture of India, from the Vedas to Vivekananda, to the new generation through its cultural efforts.

Speaking about the RSS, PM Modi said that it has been his privilege, along with millions of others, to be inspired by the RSS to live for the country. He also acknowledged that it was through the RSS that he had the opportunity to connect with the Marathi language and tradition.

He highlighted that a few months ago, Marathi was accorded the status of a classical language, for which over 12 crore Marathi speakers in India and around the world had been waiting for decades. He considered it a great fortune of his life to have had the opportunity to accomplish this task. “Language is not just a medium of communication but a carrier of our culture,” said the Prime Minister.