UP man held by Gujarat cops uploaded videos of women bathers in Mahakumbh

AHMEDABAD: One of the three persons arrested by Gujarat police's Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly uploading videos of women being medically examined in hospitals had also done the same with clips of women pilgrims bathing during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a police official said on Friday.

Chandra Prakash, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had started a YouTube channel named 'CP Monda' a few months ago and uploaded videos of women pilgrims bathing at the ongoing Mahakumbh, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha told reporters.

Chandra Prakash was held from Prayagaj on Wednesday along with Prajwal Taili and Praj Patil from Latur and Sangli in Maharashtra for uploading objectionable videos of women patients, including from a Rajkot based hospital, with aim of making money from subscribers on Telegram app.

"While Taili and Patil had acquired the videos of women patients from hackers, Chandra Prakash had downloaded the videos from other YouTube channels and uploaded them on his channel recently. We are probing if he too had intention of selling these videos. The duo from Maharashtra are not linked to Prakash," Sinha said.