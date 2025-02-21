Uttarakhand assembly passes historic amendment bill nullifying 2018 land law

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking development during the budget session on Friday, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed an amendment bill aimed at strengthening the state's land law. This significant legislation effectively nullifies the land law established during the tenure of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2018.

"This amendment is a crucial step towards enhancing land governance and ensuring the rights of our citizens," said a government official following the bill's passage. The new law is expected to bring about positive changes in land management and ownership within the state.

In a statement during the Assembly session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted, "It was imperative to have stringent land laws to protect the cultural heritage, environmental balance, and rights of the common people in Devbhoomi. This law will prohibit uncontrolled buying and selling of land while safeguarding the state's original character."

"This important decision has been taken keeping in mind the sentiments and needs of the people of Uttarakhand," CM Dhami added.

"Our government is committed to preserving the dignity, culture, and natural resources of Devbhoomi."

Notably, the new land law bill was introduced on the floor of the House during the budget session. In a decisive response to ongoing demands from various social and political organisations, the Uttarakhand government has moved to implement a stringent new land law.

The pivotal decision was made during a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, culminating in the passage of the new legislation. In a landmark resolution, the Dhami Cabinet has repealed the land law enacted under former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, which had previously relaxed the provisions established by another former Chief Minister, Bhuvan Chand Khanduri.