42 Indian youths, who took 'dunky route' to US, have been missing for 15 years

CHANDIGARH: About 40 youths from Punjab – among the 102 from India who left for the US via ‘dunky route’ in 2010 – have been missing for the last 15 years.

Ravinder Singh, son of Daljit Singh of Taprian village in Fategarh Sahib district, went to the US on September 15, 2010, and the family has no clue about him till now.

“My elder son, who had done Class XII, was a driver and wanted to go abroad for a livelihood. We got in touch with travel agents based in Panchkula and the deal was settled for Rs 20 lakh. We paid them Rs 5 lakh as advance and we were told that our son along with others will be directly taken to Mexico and then they will enter the US. But they were flown to Managua from Delhi and received by another agent. Again we paid them Rs 5 lakh as demanded,’’ Singh told this newspaper.

“After 10 days we came to know that he and others had reached Guatemala city. These agents asked for remaining Rs 10 lakh and we paid them Rs 7 lakh. We were then told that once our son reached the US, they would call us back. But he has not spoken to us till date,’’ said Singh whose other son Jaswinder Singh is in Spain.

“We have lost all hope. The CBI is investigating the case; they took our blood samples last month and also Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials questioned us a couple of times. We hope that the CBI might be able to find some clue about our children,” he said, adding that police did not register an FIR despite giving a complaint against the agents.