Amid opposition, government to revise draft bill to amend Advocates Act

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition to its various provisions from bar bodies, the government on Saturday said it will revise the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill as it ended the public consultations on it that started earlier this month.

The Department of Legal Affairs in the Union Law Ministry floated the draft bill on February 13 for public consultations.

The government plans to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

The draft bill, which faced criticism, proposed sweeping changes in the definitions of a "legal practitioner and a "law graduate".

According to the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a law graduate is a person who has obtained a bachelor's degree after completing a course of three or five years or such other duration as prescribed by any centre of legal education or university established by law or a college affiliated to any university and recognised by the Bar Council of India.

In a statement, the law ministry said the bill was put in the public domain, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparency and broader engagement with stakeholders and the public.