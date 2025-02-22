Army to conduct trials of indigenous guns in July to replace vintage ones

NEW DELHI: Going indigenous to modernise its Corps of Air Defence, the Indian Army may soon conduct trials for select defence weapons systems and equipment, including Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), gun systems with smart ammunition and missiles of different ranges.

The Indian Army, which had issued a Request For Proposal in 2021 for 220 air defence guns, will conduct trials in July this year. So far, known only as “successor” guns, they will be named once the selection is final.

“The contract for indigenous successor gun system will likely be signed in May-June next year,” said Army Air Defence Director General Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha at an informal media briefing.

According to him, “The fashion of guns is back, and the Indian Army has sustained them for good reason, and these guns are effective with fragmentation ammunition.” These gun systems will replace the ageing L-70 and ZU -23mm ones.