Beyond judiciary's power: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking inclusion of 'Are-Katika' community in SC list

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking the inclusion of the Are-Katika (Khatik) community in the Scheduled Castes category across the country and said that only Parliament has the power to do so.

Reportedly, a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih heard the matter and dismissed the petition as withdrawn and told the petitioner that the courts do not have the power to make additions or alterations to the SC list.

While hearing the matter and listening to the arguments by the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Gavai said, “How is such a petition tenable? The issue is so concluded by so many judgments of the Supreme Court. You should think at least...we can’t even make an alteration...we can’t even insert a comma...”

When the petition was sought to be withdrawn with liberty to approach the High Court, Justice Gavai shot back that the HC also does not have jurisdiction to grant the relief sought.

“It is only the Parliament that can do it...so well settled...comma, entry nothing can be changed [by us],” he said.