Driver killed, 17 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge near Jammu

JAMMU: A driver from Himachal Pradesh was killed and 17 pilgrims were injured when a bus returning from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off the road and plunged into a 30-feet gorge near here Saturday evening, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the accident and lauded the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable effort.

The bus, bearing registration number UK-07PA-5640, was on its way to Delhi and the accident took place near Manda, nearly eight kilometres from the Jammu bus stand, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was launched soon after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve and the bus plunged into the gorge.

All the 17 injured passengers were rescued and evacuated to the Government Medical College Hospital and their condition was stated to be "stable", the officials said.