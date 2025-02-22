Four years after his house was demolished over rape case, court acquits Muslim man in MP

"They came at 7am. The administration arrived with bulldozers and before my family members could understand anything, my house was in ruins," Ansari who currently stays at his brother's residence told Times of India.

"We had all the papers. It was alleged that the house was built without permission, but we were not provided a chance to show records or say anything. It was simply torn down. I have a family of seven. They all suffered. I went to jail for three months," he added.

Acquitting Ansari in the case, Chitrendra Singh Solanki, First Additional Sessions Judge at Rajgarh district noted that there were significant inconsistencies in the complainant's testimonies.

“The victim’s presence at the accused Shafiq Ansari’s house at the relevant time is itself doubtful. The claim of the accused establishing sexual relations with the victim is not corroborated by medical or scientific evidence. The victim has not provided any satisfactory reason for delaying informing her husband about the incident or for the delay in filing the report,” the court noted.

The court found that the woman made false allegations against Ansari to take revenge for the demolition of her house on the latter's complaint.

Municipal authorities had demolished the woman’s house after Ansari and her neighbours complained of illegal narcotics trade happening there.