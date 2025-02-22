Haryana to reintroduce legislation to curb illegal immigration in upcoming budget session

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government is planning to reintroduce legislation aimed at curbing illegal immigration in the upcoming state budget session, after the US recently deported 333 Indians who had been duped by travel agents and sent to the US via the 'Dunky Route'.

Sources said that the Nayab Saini government will introduce The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill in the state budget session starting from March 7.

Sources added that the proposed legislation, modelled on an earlier bill, is expected to add stricter measures to regulate travel agents through mandatory registration to curb illegal immigration. The agents will have to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 25 lakh when they for registration so that, in case of fraud, money could be recovered from the guarantee.

Additionally, stronger verification mechanisms for travel agents might be introduced. Agents, if found suspicious, will not be granted licenses and/or will face hefty fines and sentences. Agents allegedly involved in human smuggling, indulging in forgery of documents or misrepresentation could face prison sentences of three to ten years, along with hefty fines between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Further, the state government could confiscate the properties and other assets acquired through fraudulent immigration activities and those affected by immigration fraud may be entitled to financial compensation, said sources.

Confirming that this legislation is likely to be tabled in the upcoming state budget session, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Haryana, Sumita Misra told TNIE, "After the Centre had made some observations in the earlier bill which was introduced last year, we have made all those provisions and a fresh draft of the proposed bill have been prepared, incorporating inputs and making few changes, the main one is of the Ombudsman in the new draft."