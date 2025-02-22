Haryana to reintroduce legislation to curb illegal immigration in upcoming budget session

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government is planning to reintroduce legislation aimed at curbing illegal immigration in the upcoming state budget session, after the US recently deported 333 Indians who had been duped by travel agents and sent to the US via the 'Dunky Route'.
Sources said that the Nayab Saini government will introduce The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill in the state budget session starting from March 7.
Sources added that the proposed legislation, modelled on an earlier bill, is expected to add stricter measures to regulate travel agents through mandatory registration to curb illegal immigration. The agents will have to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 25 lakh when they for registration so that, in case of fraud, money could be recovered from the guarantee.
Additionally, stronger verification mechanisms for travel agents might be introduced. Agents, if found suspicious, will not be granted licenses and/or will face hefty fines and sentences. Agents allegedly involved in human smuggling, indulging in forgery of documents or misrepresentation could face prison sentences of three to ten years, along with hefty fines between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Further, the state government could confiscate the properties and other assets acquired through fraudulent immigration activities and those affected by immigration fraud may be entitled to financial compensation, said sources.
Confirming that this legislation is likely to be tabled in the upcoming state budget session, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Haryana, Sumita Misra told TNIE, "After the Centre had made some observations in the earlier bill which was introduced last year, we have made all those provisions and a fresh draft of the proposed bill have been prepared, incorporating inputs and making few changes, the main one is of the Ombudsman in the new draft."
Last year, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government introduced The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024, in the state assembly to establish strict regulations for travel agents to curb illegal immigration and prevent fraudulent practices.
The assembly passed the bill, but the Union Government raised objections, preventing the bill from becoming law.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill which was tabled in the state assembly last year read, "Whereas, it has come to notice that innocent and unemployed youth of Haryana are being lured into traps of illegal immigration on a large scale through illegitimate means. The unscrupulous and unregistered travel agents deceive such persons by promising them easy and quick immigration to foreign countries."
The statement noted that the agents promise to arrange work or study visa, but fail to deliver their promises, adding that they also charge exorbitant amount of money.
The statement added, "In the interest of public at large, a legislation i.e. ‘The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024’ to provide for measures to check and monitor the unlawful and fraudulent activities of travel agents and to provide a mechanism to punish such wrong doers as per law and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, in required.’’
The youth who have been deported back have recounted how unscrupulous travel agents charged a hefty Rs 30 lakh to Rs one crore to send them to the US through illegal means but instead they were sent via `Dunky Route’ thought the jungles of Panama thus putting their lives in danger.
Sources alleged that these travel agents exploit unemployed youth by offering fake study visas, work permits and job placements abroad.