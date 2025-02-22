HM Amit Shah urges Western zone states to address malnutrition and improve education quality

PUNE: Union Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over malnutrition and stunting among children and adults at a meeting of the Western Zonal Council on Saturday. Emphasising the need to address these issues, he called for measures to improve education quality, enhance health outcomes, and tackle malnutrition in the western zone.

Chairing the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council, attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, Shah stressed the evolving role of Zonal Councils from advisory bodies to platforms for sharing best practices and fostering inclusive development. He highlighted the Western region’s economic significance, contributing over 25% of India’s GDP and playing a key role in global trade.

Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, discussed the transformation of Zonal Councils under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting an increase in meetings and issue resolutions since 2014. He also highlighted the government’s progress in expanding financial access, setting new targets for banking facilities in rural areas.

The Home Minister also expressed concern about pulse imports and encouraged promoting a government app to support fair pricing for farmers. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperative societies and ensuring full implementation of constitutional rights. The meeting also addressed national issues, including fast-tracking rape cases, food security, and urban planning.