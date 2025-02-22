In a 1st, tiger wandered off from Palamu Tiger Reserve, to be brought back to mother territory

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand, the tiger which had vacated its haunt in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) and wandered off into the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary in Jharkhand and West Bengal’s Purulia a few months back will be brought back to its native territory.

According to PTR officials, a proposal for the same has already been prepared and sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). After getting the permission, the tiger will be tranquilised and brought back to PTR area. A team from the Wildife Institute in Delhi will also be present during the relocation.

Notably, after wandering off from PTR, the tiger has terrorising villagers in Jamshedpur and Purulia areas of Jharkhand and Bengal respectively, hunting cattle to satisfy its hunger.

“Since, this tiger has been roaming around the borders of Jharkhand and West Bengal for the last two months, we have sought advice from our headquarters in Ranchi, which has been forwarded to the Govt of India,” said PTR deputy director Prajesh Kant Jena.

Ellaborating on the procedure, the officer said the animal is tranquilised before it is relocated to its native haunt.

Jena said, though it is a common procedure to bring back ‘strayed’ wild animals, it will be done for the first time in Jharkhand, provided they get the proposal approved from the Union government.

The tiger, trapped in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary is reportedly starving, sparking fear among residents in 86 surrounding villages. The situation is further complicated due to the region’s hilly terrain and dense human population.

The tiger, being unfamiliar with the area, is finding it difficult to navigate through the forest. There are concerns that prolonged isolation and lack of food could cause the tiger to fall into depression and the forest department is taking measures to ensure its well-being.