Mahbubul Hoque, University Chancellor who faced series of attacks from Himanta, arrested by Assam police

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) has been arrested by the Assam police from his residence in Guwahati.

Mahbubul Hoque has been at the receiving end of several attacks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, The Indian Express noted.

According to NorthEast Live, the Special Task Force of Assam police arrested Hoque from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati. He has been taken to Sribhumi for questioning.