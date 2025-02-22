Mahbubul Hoque, University Chancellor who faced series of attacks from Himanta, arrested by Assam police

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) has been arrested by the Assam police from his residence in Guwahati.
Mahbubul Hoque has been at the receiving end of several attacks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, The Indian Express noted.
According to NorthEast Live, the Special Task Force of Assam police arrested Hoque from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati. He has been taken to Sribhumi for questioning.
His arrest is linked to allegations of taking money in exchange for facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination. However, the police have not disclosed the exact reason why Hoque was arrested, according to the NorthEast News.
However, NorthEast Live said that a major law and order situation had unfolded on Friday during the Class 12 examinations held in the Central Public School, in Patharkandi under Sribhumi district, run by the ERD foundation.
Further details are awaited.