NDA ready for early Bihar elections, says JD(U) leader amid PM Modi’s upcoming visit

PATNA: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar completed his 'Pragati Yatra', JD(U) leader and cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday said the ruling NDA was prepared for elections at any time. His remarks have added weight to the Opposition's concerns about the possibility of early assembly elections in Bihar.

"NDA is ready anytime. It is up to the Election Commission to decide when to hold elections. The scheduled time for the assembly elections in the state is October-November," Chaudhary, a close confidant of Nitish, told the media.

The JD(U) leader’s statement has gained significance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on 24 February, where he will disburse the 19th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana among farmers. The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public meeting during his visit.

Chaudhary claimed that the Opposition was well aware that there was "no substitute for Nitish Kumar". He added, "The 'Pragati Yatra', covering all 38 districts, has generated much enthusiasm and re-energised people in favour of the NDA. The Opposition camp is aware of this fact. That’s why they are speaking the language they can."