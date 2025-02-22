NDA ready for early Bihar elections, says JD(U) leader amid PM Modi’s upcoming visit

PATNA: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar completed his 'Pragati Yatra', JD(U) leader and cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday said the ruling NDA was prepared for elections at any time. His remarks have added weight to the Opposition's concerns about the possibility of early assembly elections in Bihar.
"NDA is ready anytime. It is up to the Election Commission to decide when to hold elections. The scheduled time for the assembly elections in the state is October-November," Chaudhary, a close confidant of Nitish, told the media.
The JD(U) leader’s statement has gained significance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on 24 February, where he will disburse the 19th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana among farmers. The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public meeting during his visit.
Chaudhary claimed that the Opposition was well aware that there was "no substitute for Nitish Kumar". He added, "The 'Pragati Yatra', covering all 38 districts, has generated much enthusiasm and re-energised people in favour of the NDA. The Opposition camp is aware of this fact. That’s why they are speaking the language they can."
He further stated that the yatra had given the Chief Minister an opportunity to assess the ground reality of the state’s development and welfare schemes. "During 'Pragati Yatra', the CM received feedback from people as well as representatives about the government’s thrust on 'development with justice'," he said.
The timing of Nitish Kumar’s yatra and the public response to his government’s welfare initiatives have reportedly encouraged the ruling alliance to consider early assembly elections. Additionally, recent electoral victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi have boosted the morale of NDA leaders and workers.
Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has repeatedly stated that early polls in Bihar cannot be ruled out. "The possibility of early elections in Bihar cannot be ruled out," RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said, echoing similar sentiments expressed by leaders of the grand alliance.
Political analysts believe that Chaudhary’s remarks should be taken seriously, as the NDA may opt for early elections to maintain its winning momentum. "Early elections may benefit the NDA, as the Opposition is yet to begin its preparations," a political observer noted.
PM Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur is seen as a strategic move by the NDA, possibly paving the way for early polls in Bihar.