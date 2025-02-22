Punjab Minister held defunct department for 21 months, opposition criticises AAP government

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government's Department of Administrative Reforms, which existed only on paper without any officers or staff, was being headed by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for the past 21 months. Opposition parties have criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, questioning its commitment to governance.

Dhaliwal, who now retains only the NRI Affairs portfolio, responded to the controversy, saying, “The Chief Minister can answer that better. I am a soldier of the party and have carried out every duty assigned to me.”

A gazette notification dated February 21, issued by the Cabinet Affairs Branch of the Punjab Government, stated: “In partial modification of Punjab Government notification dated September 23, 2024, regarding allocation of portfolios amongst the ministers, the Department of Administrative Reforms earlier allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister, is not in existence as on date. Therefore, on the advice of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment: With effect from February 7, 2025, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold the charge of NRI Affairs Minister.”

Previously, Dhaliwal was in charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare portfolio, but he was relieved of this responsibility during a cabinet reshuffle in May 2023.

He then retained the NRI Affairs Department and was also assigned the Administrative Reforms Department. In another reshuffle in September 2024, he continued to hold both portfolios, but it has now emerged that the Administrative Reforms Department did not exist.