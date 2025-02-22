Rajasthan Congress legislators continue 'dharna' over suspension of MLAs; spend night in Assembly

JAIPUR: Congress legislators continued their sit-in protest inside the Assembly and spent the night there against the suspension of six party MLAs, including Govind Singh Dotasra, following a protest in the House on Friday against a minister's remarks on former prime minister India Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said that three ministers held talks with the senior MLAs last night but it remained inconclusive and the 'dharna' continued.

"We demand that the minister withdraw his remark. There have been precedents that words have been expunged but the government itself does not want to run the House, and therefore, the issue has been created," Jully told reporters on Saturday.