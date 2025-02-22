Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Air India for allotting 'broken and sunk' seat, calls it an 'unethical' practice

BHOPAL/MUMBAI: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Tata Group-owned Air India for allotting him a "broken and sunk" seat.

He described it as an "unethical" practice wherein the airline charges passengers full fare and then makes them occupy defective seats.

After Chouhan shared his experience on X, Air India apologised for the "inconvenience", and ordered a "thorough" probe into the incident.

Chouhan stated that he was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi to inaugurate a farmers' fair in Pusa, attend the Natural Farming Mission meeting in Kurukshetra, and holds discussions with representatives of the farmers' organisation in Chandigarh.