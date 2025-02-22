Uttarakhand assembly session adjourns indefinitely after heated 'Hills vs Plains' debate

DEHRADUN: The proceedings of the Fifth Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly were adjourned indefinitely on Saturday. Prior to the adjournment, the house was dominated by a heated debate over the "Hills vs Plains" issue.

The topic gained renewed intensity during this budget session, with Congress MLA Manoj Tiwari raising questions about the operational practices of district authorities and demanding accountability from the government regarding the impractical regulations imposed in hilly regions.

The session saw MLA Tiwari questioning the operational practices of district authorities, particularly regarding regulations that he deemed impractical for hilly regions.

Speaking under Rule 58 before the lunch break, Tiwari stated, “Rules have been framed without considering the challenging geographical conditions of the hills. In places where there is no space to park a bicycle, mandatory vehicle parking for construction is enforced.” He called on the government to amend these rules.

Tensions escalated as Tiwari’s remarks led to a fiery exchange between him and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal. Congress MLA Madan Bisht joined the fray, accusing the government of neglecting hill residents.

“The government is treating the people of the hills unfairly. Plans and regulations are being made with only plain areas in mind, leaving those in hilly regions deprived,” Bisht asserted. Agarwal responded sharply, “Am I not a resident of Uttarakhand? Some individuals are politicising the 'hills versus plains' issue to sow regional discord, obstructing the state’s development.”