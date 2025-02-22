Uttarakhand’s economy grows 21 times in 23 years, outpacing Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s economy has expanded 21 times in the past 23 years, surpassing the growth of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh—both formed on 9 November 2000. This key finding is detailed in the Economic Survey Report for 2024-25, presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal in the assembly.

During his presentation, Agarwal stated, "The report clearly indicates Uttarakhand's significant progress, highlighting our unwavering commitment to development."

The newly released Economic Survey Report for 2024-25 projects a growth rate of 6.61 per cent for Uttarakhand, despite a provisional estimate of a 7.83 per cent increase for the period spanning 2023-26.

At its inception, Uttarakhand's economy was valued at Rs 15,826 crore. By the fiscal year 2011-12, this figure had soared to Rs 1,15,328 crore and is projected to reach Rs 3,32,998 crore for 2023-24. Current estimates place the state's economy at approximately Rs 3,78,245 crore. In comparison, Jharkhand's economy has expanded 13 times, while Chhattisgarh's has grown 17 times.

Minister Agarwal remarked on these findings, saying, "The data shows how well Uttarakhand is growing. We are dedicated to promoting economic development, and these numbers highlight our efforts to improve the state's prosperity."