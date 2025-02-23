Assam cabinet approves Rs 1.22 lakh crore investment proposals ahead of business summit

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, the Assam cabinet approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore on Sunday.

“The cabinet approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore. It will increase further,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) involving Rs 15,000 crore will be signed at the district level, and all these proposals will be swiftly implemented on the ground, he said.

Sarma also stated that, except for the piggery sector, MoUs would be signed in various other sectors, including handloom, textiles, power, industries, and mines and minerals. He added that all MoUs would be scrutinised before approval by the Council of Ministers.

The cabinet rejected MoUs worth Rs 45,000 crore after they were found to be “casual” and “flimsy.”

“We are not considering flimsy proposals as we don’t want to create unnecessary euphoria among people,” Sarma said.

The February 25-26 summit in Guwahati will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several central ministers, ambassadors, business delegations from multiple countries, and top Indian industrialists will attend the event.

To mark 200 years of Assam Tea, the state government is organising a Jhumoir dance ensemble on February 24. Over 8,000 Adivasi (tea tribe) dancers will perform in front of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

Sarma said arrangements were being made for a live telecast of the performance in 800 tea gardens across the state. He also stated that Jhumoir is 100 per cent part of Assamese culture.