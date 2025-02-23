Bomb threat forces American Airlines flight to divert to Rome mid-journey from New York to Delhi

NEW DELHI: An American Airlines flight from New York's JFK Airport to Delhi was forced to make an emergency diversion to Rome following a bomb threat mid-flight.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying over 280 passengers, altered its course while flying over the Caspian Sea, triggering heightened security measures.

Flight AA292 took off from New York at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for its scheduled 14-hour journey to India’s capital. However, real-time flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 indicates that the aircraft made a dramatic U-turn over the Black Sea, retracing its path westward before heading towards the Italian capital.

The decision to divert to Rome, rather than landing at the nearest possible airport, has raised questions. Aviation experts suggest that American Airlines’ existing operational presence in Rome played a key role in the decision.

The airline is better equipped to manage security protocols, assist passengers, and conduct thorough inspections before resuming the journey.

Despite the bomb threat, the airline’s choice to continue flying for an extended duration suggests that authorities may have assessed the risk as relatively low. However, the precautionary landing ensures that all necessary security protocols can be followed on the ground, minimising potential risks to passengers and crew.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over aviation security, with an increase in hoax bomb threats targeting international flights. Authorities in both the US and Europe are expected to launch an investigation into the origin of the threat and its credibility.

American Airlines has yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of the threat and whether it was deemed credible. Flight AA292 is now descending along the west coast of Italy, guided by two jets, as it makes its way towards Rome. The aircraft has just passed below 12,000 feet.