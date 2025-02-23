Chhattisgarh budget session from Feb 24; likely to be stormy

RAIPUR: The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will commence from February 24 and continue till March 21, Speaker Dr Raman Singh announced on Sunday.

Talking to media persons in the Vidhan Sabha, the Speaker said the session will have 17 working days.

The session would begin with the address of Governor Ramen Deka at 11.05 am on Monday.

The state finance minister O P Choudhary will present the state’s annual budget for the year 2025-26 on March 3.

"2367 notices of questions are received from legislators and include 1220 starred and 1147 un-starred questions. As many as 122 notices were received for call attention motion,” the Speaker said.

The upcoming session is likely to be stormy as the opposition Congress has geared up to launch an attack on the ruling BJP government on issues of alleged corruption, poor governance, paddy procurement, law & order situation, liquor, elephant menace among others.