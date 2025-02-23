CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates India's first biopolymer manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated the country's first biopolymer manufacturing unit in Kumbhi, Lakhimpur district. This unit will produce an alternative to single-use plastics.
Inaugurating the event, Yogi Adityanath said that the integrated polymer plant, owned by BalrampurChini Mills Ltd (BCML), the state's largest sugar industry, will contribute to achieving the national goal of net zero emissions.
"Biopolymer, a biodegradable and sustainable polymer represents a significant step toward eco-friendly alternatives in packaging, biomedical applications, food service ware, textiles, and various industrial uses, playing a crucial role in the fight against global warming," he added.
Biopolymer, specifically Polylactic Acid (PLA), will be created using raw materials such as sugar, corn, and tapioca. It will be used to manufacture biodegradable daily-use items like cups, plates, cutlery, and straws, addressing the environmental concerns caused by plastic waste.
Manoj Kumar Singh, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, mentioned that there are currently 21 lakh tonnes of PLA being manufactured globally. "There is an opportunity for the state and India to capture the market share and become leaders in PLA production by reducing plastic usage," Singh said.
However, experts believe that India's ability to lead in this sector largely depends on government policies and the enforcement of existing orders to ban plastic.
Stefan Barot, president of the Chemical Division of BCML, pointed out that until the ban on single-use plastics is reinforced, PLA products will struggle to maintain economic viability.
"To build a circular economy for the PLA industry, the government must strictly enforce the already banned 19 categories of single-use plastics, which are still prevalent," Barot said.
Barot shared alarming statistics on plastic consumption, revealing that over 3.5 lakh tonnes of plastic cutlery and 1 lakh tonnes of plastic straws are used annually in India. He emphasised the need for stronger enforcement to promote PLA-based products.
The project, with an investment of Rs 2,880 crore, will be the first integrated plant to operate on renewable energy and is expected to begin operations by December 2026. Advancements in technology for converting sugar into PLA will be crucial in making the process more affordable.
Avantika Saraogi, Executive Director of BCML, said that producing one kilogram of PLA currently requires up to 1.6 kilograms of sugar, but improvements in technology could reduce this to 1.2 kilograms in the future.
BCML has partnered with two European companies, Alpine from Austria and Sulzer from Switzerland, for technology transfer. Production is set to commence by December 2026, with an initial capacity of 80,000 tonnes. Saraogi added that once production scales up, the company will expand its capacity further.