CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates India's first biopolymer manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated the country's first biopolymer manufacturing unit in Kumbhi, Lakhimpur district. This unit will produce an alternative to single-use plastics.

Inaugurating the event, Yogi Adityanath said that the integrated polymer plant, owned by BalrampurChini Mills Ltd (BCML), the state's largest sugar industry, will contribute to achieving the national goal of net zero emissions.

"Biopolymer, a biodegradable and sustainable polymer represents a significant step toward eco-friendly alternatives in packaging, biomedical applications, food service ware, textiles, and various industrial uses, playing a crucial role in the fight against global warming," he added.

Biopolymer, specifically Polylactic Acid (PLA), will be created using raw materials such as sugar, corn, and tapioca. It will be used to manufacture biodegradable daily-use items like cups, plates, cutlery, and straws, addressing the environmental concerns caused by plastic waste.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, mentioned that there are currently 21 lakh tonnes of PLA being manufactured globally. "There is an opportunity for the state and India to capture the market share and become leaders in PLA production by reducing plastic usage," Singh said.

However, experts believe that India's ability to lead in this sector largely depends on government policies and the enforcement of existing orders to ban plastic.