Enhance friendship across 'caste, creed, and region': RSS chief Bhagwat to swayamsevaks

GUWAHATI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday appealed to all the volunteers of the organisation to enhance friendship among different groups irrespective of their caste, creed, region and language.

While attending an "intellectual" (bouddhik) programme here, Bhagwat pointed out that the 'swayamsevaks' work as a catalyst for the welfare of society.

"He urged the Swayamsevaks to enhance the friendship among different sections in the society irrespective of their castes, creeds and regions or languages they possess," RSS said in a statement.

Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak (head) of the organisation, also said that all Hindus should share the same temples, crematoriums and water for various uses in spirit through mutual respect and cooperation.