Indian Army chief departs on four-day visit to France

NEW DELHI: General (Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Sunday departed on an official visit to France.

The Indian Army in a statement said the visit aims to “strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations' armed forces.”

The four-day visit, from 24th to 27th February, as part of efforts to bolster India-France defence cooperation, will involve Gen Dwivedi meeting senior military personnel of the French military and visiting the various institutions.

To begin with, on 24th February 2025, “the COAS will engage with senior military leadership of France at Les Invalides, Paris. The aim of the meeting will be to foster stronger military ties between the two nations," the army said in the statement.