Lalu Prasad promises jobs in Bihar ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Bhagalpur; BJP, JD(U) hit back

PATNA: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad promised that people of Bihar would no longer have to migrate to other states for jobs if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.
“‘Shramiko ka bal, Rashtriya Janata Dal,’” Lalu posted on his official social media handle, X, on Sunday. He stated that industries would be set up to generate employment opportunities within the state, ensuring that migration would stop automatically.
Lalu’s promises are aimed at appealing to the youth ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November. Earlier, he urged people to elect Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the next Chief Minister, citing his youth and vision for Bihar’s development.
As Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD has decided to corner the ruling NDA government on issues such as unemployment, migration, inflation, and the deteriorating law and order situation. The party also claims that women from marginalized communities are being neglected by the current administration.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav launched an attack on PM Modi ahead of his Bhagalpur visit. “He and his ministers visit Bihar only during elections. What has he done for the state? If he couldn’t grant Patna University central university status in 11 years, what more can we expect from him?” Tejashwi questioned.
Reacting to Lalu Prasad’s poll promises, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed them, calling Lalu a “laughingstock” for claiming he would provide jobs to people.
“Yes, the kidnapping industry will certainly flourish again if RJD comes to power,” he remarked, adding that voters would not be swayed by “hollow promises.”
The BJP, a key NDA ally, also criticized Lalu’s statement, alleging that his sole focus is making his son Tejashwi the Chief Minister.
“He has no concern for Bihar’s development. The 15-year rule of Lalu-Rabri is an open secret,” BJP leader Prabhakar Mishra said.
NDA leaders countered RJD’s employment claims by asserting that out of 10 lakh government jobs, 9 lakh have already been provided. Similarly, they claimed that the NDA government has created 21 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, exceeding the initial target of 12 lakh.
During his visit to Bhagalpur, PM Modi will release the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana and inaugurate several development projects across Bihar. Over 9.7 crore farmers will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than ₹21,500 crore under the scheme.
With election season approaching, both RJD and NDA have intensified their campaigns, setting the stage for a heated political battle in Bihar.