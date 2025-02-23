Lalu Prasad promises jobs in Bihar ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Bhagalpur; BJP, JD(U) hit back

PATNA: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad promised that people of Bihar would no longer have to migrate to other states for jobs if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

“‘Shramiko ka bal, Rashtriya Janata Dal,’” Lalu posted on his official social media handle, X, on Sunday. He stated that industries would be set up to generate employment opportunities within the state, ensuring that migration would stop automatically.

Lalu’s promises are aimed at appealing to the youth ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November. Earlier, he urged people to elect Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the next Chief Minister, citing his youth and vision for Bihar’s development.

As Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD has decided to corner the ruling NDA government on issues such as unemployment, migration, inflation, and the deteriorating law and order situation. The party also claims that women from marginalized communities are being neglected by the current administration.