Political deadlock continues in Rajasthan as Congress declares Assembly gherao

JAIPUR: The Congress Legislature Party held a meeting in Jaipur on Sunday and announced plans to gherao the Assembly on Monday as a mark of protest against the derisive remarks on former PM Indira Gandhi by a BJP minister.

The political deadlock in Rajasthan persists following the suspension of six MLAs, including Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra who had protested strongly in the assembly over the satirical reference to Indira Gandhi. The state Congress has begun extensive preparations for the demonstration.

To mobilise a large gathering, instructions have been given to bring crowds from various districts. A control room has been set up at the State Congress headquarters in Jaipur to coordinate the effort, with calls being made to party workers across the state. According to sources within the Congress, the target is to bring approximately 20,000 workers to Jaipur.

On Saturday, Congress workers staged protests and burned effigies at all district headquarters across Rajasthan in opposition to the suspension of the MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs continued their protest in the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Two rounds of talks with ministers failed to yield any resolution. The Congress remains firm on its demands, which include reinstating the suspended MLAs, removing the controversial remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the Assembly records, and securing an apology from Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot.