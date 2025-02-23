Political deadlock continues in Rajasthan as Congress declares Assembly gherao

JAIPUR: The Congress Legislature Party held a meeting in Jaipur on Sunday and announced plans to gherao the Assembly on Monday as a mark of protest against the derisive remarks on former PM Indira Gandhi by a BJP minister.
The political deadlock in Rajasthan persists following the suspension of six MLAs, including Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra who had protested strongly in the assembly over the satirical reference to Indira Gandhi. The state Congress has begun extensive preparations for the demonstration.
To mobilise a large gathering, instructions have been given to bring crowds from various districts. A control room has been set up at the State Congress headquarters in Jaipur to coordinate the effort, with calls being made to party workers across the state. According to sources within the Congress, the target is to bring approximately 20,000 workers to Jaipur.
On Saturday, Congress workers staged protests and burned effigies at all district headquarters across Rajasthan in opposition to the suspension of the MLAs.
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs continued their protest in the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Two rounds of talks with ministers failed to yield any resolution. The Congress remains firm on its demands, which include reinstating the suspended MLAs, removing the controversial remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the Assembly records, and securing an apology from Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot.
Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra defended Gehlot’s remarks, stating that his comments in the Assembly were neither insulting nor unparliamentary according to legislative rules. However, he acknowledged that Gehlot should not have made such statements in the House, and the party has issued a warning to him.
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie criticised the BJP government in the state, accusing it of being obstinate and unwilling to resolve the deadlock. He claimed that the government's efforts over the past three days were nothing more than a showoff.
The controversy erupted on Friday when Minister Avinash Gehlot while responding to a question in the Assembly, made remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In protest, Congress MLAs marched towards the Speaker’s dais, leading to chaos in the House.
As tensions escalated, marshals were called in to restore order. The Speaker deemed the behaviour of the opposition unruly and suspended six MLAs, including Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra. Following this action, Congress MLAs staged an overnight protest inside the Assembly, chanting religious hymns as a form of demonstration.
The Congress continues to hold the government responsible for the impasse, arguing that the administration has not made genuine efforts to resolve the situation. The coming days are expected to witness further political turmoil as the party remains steadfast in its demands.