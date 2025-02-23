Protests erupt over Chandigarh administration's decision to demolish parts of world-famous Rock Garden

CHANDIGARH: Environmentalists, heritage conservationists, and local residents staged protests onm Sunday against the Chandigarh Administration’s decision to demolish parts of the world-famous Rock Garden.
The garden, created by Nek Chand, is renowned for its innovative use of recycled materials and holds immense cultural and emotional significance for the city’s residents.
The demolition is part of a project to widen roads and create additional parking space near the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In addition to removing a section of the garden, the plan also involves cutting down more than 200 trees, further intensifying public outrage. Concerned citizens are now planning to form the 'Save Chandigarh Society' to resist these changes.
The Rock Garden symbolizes creativity and sustainable art, and many residents view this move as a severe blow to Chandigarh’s heritage.
Senior lawyer Manmohan Lal Sarin expressed his grief, saying, “So sorry, Nek Chand Saini, your precious creation is being demolished to make way for a road and parking for polluting vehicles. We, the people of Chandigarh, and the Administration have let you down—especially in your birth centenary year. I have tears in my eyes. While the world is turning concrete city centers into green spaces for a cleaner environment, we are doing the opposite.”
Robin Nakai, a friend of Nek Chand, shared a deeply personal sentiment: “My wife and I used to visit the Rock Garden during our college days. This is where our love story began, and we eventually got married. Watching it being demolished feels like watching our love story being erased.”
Environmentalists have also voiced serious concerns.
“In the name of development, they are destroying trees, damaging the environment, and undermining everything Chandigarh stands for. They could find better solutions for parking and road expansion without harming the city’s heritage. Cutting down trees without considering the wildlife is reckless—where will these animals go?” said environmentalist Amrita Singh.
Another environmentalist, Samita Kaur, emphasized the environmental consequences: “With Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, trees act as barriers against pollution. Every sector in the city has avenues lined with trees. Rock Garden is intertwined with Chandigarh’s identity. If more parking is needed, the administration should consider multi-level parking structures instead. Another solution could be carpooling for lawyers.”
Local residents echoed similar sentiments.
Anuj Saini, the son of the late Nek Chand, expressed deep concern over the damage being inflicted on his father’s legacy.
Another resident, Paveela Bali, criticized the administration, stating, “The officers in charge of Chandigarh’s development often come from outside and have no real connection to the city.”
Protesters argued that the Rock Garden is an integral part of Chandigarh’s heritage and should be preserved at all costs.
“We live in one of the most beautiful green cities in the country, and we must protect it from destructive ‘development,’” said one protester.
Members of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) have also raised objections, warning that allowing such destruction could set a dangerous precedent for the city’s future preservation efforts.
Attempts to reach Chief Engineer C.B. Ojha of the Chandigarh Administration for comments were unsuccessful.
Notably, this is not the first time locals have rallied to protect the Rock Garden. In 1989, residents formed a human chain to prevent similar actions, highlighting the deep-rooted public sentiment surrounding this historic site.