Protests erupt over Chandigarh administration's decision to demolish parts of world-famous Rock Garden

CHANDIGARH: Environmentalists, heritage conservationists, and local residents staged protests onm Sunday against the Chandigarh Administration’s decision to demolish parts of the world-famous Rock Garden.

The garden, created by Nek Chand, is renowned for its innovative use of recycled materials and holds immense cultural and emotional significance for the city’s residents.

The demolition is part of a project to widen roads and create additional parking space near the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In addition to removing a section of the garden, the plan also involves cutting down more than 200 trees, further intensifying public outrage. Concerned citizens are now planning to form the 'Save Chandigarh Society' to resist these changes.

The Rock Garden symbolizes creativity and sustainable art, and many residents view this move as a severe blow to Chandigarh’s heritage.

Senior lawyer Manmohan Lal Sarin expressed his grief, saying, “So sorry, Nek Chand Saini, your precious creation is being demolished to make way for a road and parking for polluting vehicles. We, the people of Chandigarh, and the Administration have let you down—especially in your birth centenary year. I have tears in my eyes. While the world is turning concrete city centers into green spaces for a cleaner environment, we are doing the opposite.”

Robin Nakai, a friend of Nek Chand, shared a deeply personal sentiment: “My wife and I used to visit the Rock Garden during our college days. This is where our love story began, and we eventually got married. Watching it being demolished feels like watching our love story being erased.”