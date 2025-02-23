Punjab Police busts extortion racket operated by USA-based gangster; ASI among two arrested

The Punjab Police has busted a major extortion racket operated by USA-based gangster Gurdev Jassal, arresting two of his operatives, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who was posted in Batala and has since been dismissed from service.

The police also recovered ₹83 lakh in extortion money, illegal firearms, and luxury vehicles from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that the second arrested operative has been identified as Ankus Maini, a resident of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on February 4, associates of Jassal opened fire at a petrol pump owned by a Kalanaur-based businessman to intimidate him and extort money. After receiving continuous threat calls and a demand for ₹1 crore in extortion money, the businessman eventually paid ₹50 lakh on February 11.

DGP Yadav explained that Jassal’s gang used foreign phone numbers to issue threats and coordinate payments, ensuring that the extorted funds were routed through multiple intermediaries. The investigation also revealed that ASI Surjit Singh and Ankus Maini were directly involved in collecting and distributing the extortion money.