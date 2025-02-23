Punjab Police busts extortion racket operated by USA-based gangster; ASI among two arrested

The Punjab Police has busted a major extortion racket operated by USA-based gangster Gurdev Jassal, arresting two of his operatives, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who was posted in Batala and has since been dismissed from service.
The police also recovered ₹83 lakh in extortion money, illegal firearms, and luxury vehicles from their possession.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated that the second arrested operative has been identified as Ankus Maini, a resident of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur.
Preliminary investigations revealed that on February 4, associates of Jassal opened fire at a petrol pump owned by a Kalanaur-based businessman to intimidate him and extort money. After receiving continuous threat calls and a demand for ₹1 crore in extortion money, the businessman eventually paid ₹50 lakh on February 11.
DGP Yadav explained that Jassal’s gang used foreign phone numbers to issue threats and coordinate payments, ensuring that the extorted funds were routed through multiple intermediaries. The investigation also revealed that ASI Surjit Singh and Ankus Maini were directly involved in collecting and distributing the extortion money.
Further, he confirmed that ASI Surjit Singh has been dismissed from service under Article 311(2) of the Indian Constitution. The investigation is ongoing to trace the complete network involved in the racket.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, shared details of the operation, stating that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Sadar Batala had received intelligence regarding a local police officer’s involvement in handling extortion money. Acting on this input, the police launched an operation that led to the arrest of ASI Surjit Singh.
Upon interrogation, ASI Surjit Singh admitted to concealing a large amount of money at his residence. A police team raided his house in Harnam Nagar, Batala, where ₹76.32 lakh in cash was recovered from a hidden compartment. Following his arrest, ASI Surjit Singh claimed that the money had been sent by his son, who is settled in the USA.
Further technical investigations led to the tracking and arrest of Ankus Maini, who confessed that the money handed over to ASI Surjit Singh was actually extortion money collected on behalf of USA-based gangster Gurdev Jassal. The police also recovered ₹5.91 lakh and a .32 bore pistol with two cartridges from Ankus’s possession, along with his black Mahindra Scorpio, which has been impounded.
The investigation also revealed that ASI Surjit Singh’s two sons were in close contact with Gurdev Jassal, facilitating the transfer of extorted funds in exchange for a share of the profits. Using these illicit earnings, the ASI had recently purchased two plots and a brand-new Toyota Fortuner Legender, which has now been seized by the police.
A case has been registered under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Sadar Batala. Later, Sections 308(2), 111, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act, were added to the charges.