Those with slave mentality mock India's religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, announced plans to build cancer daycare centres in districts across the country over the next three years.
"These centres will provide both diagnostic and respite care services and opening of cancer clinics in district hospitals and medical centers in local neighbourhoods would ensure easier access to treatment”, he said.
"Cancer has become a significant issue everywhere; the Government, society, and saints are all united in the fight against cancer,” the PM added.
He mentioned that the government had introduced several measures in this year’s Budget to combat cancer, including efforts to reduce the cost of cancer medicines.
Speaking at a rally in Bageshwar Dham, where he also laid the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.
He reiterated his commitment to the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, development for all), emphasizing his ongoing dedication to the people.
He also assured that the Ken-Betwa link project, worth Rs 45,000 crore that was pending for decades, is now in progress, attributing its initiation to the blessings he received from the people when he came to power.
"No previous government fulfilled its promise, and this work also started when you blessed Modi," he said.
In his address, PM Modi also slammed statements by some opposition leaders on the Mahakumbh festival.
Targeting them without taking their names, the PM remarked, “There is a class of leaders who ridiculed religion and indulged in separating people. There was support for such individuals from foreign entities, as well as attempts to weaken the nation and religion.”
He further claimed that these individuals attacked saints, culture, principles, traditions, festivals, and rituals, defaming the inherently progressive nature of religion and culture.
PM Modi also praised the Mahakumbh, highlighting its role in strengthening India's unity.
"The people who are visiting the Mahakumbh of unity are appreciating these efforts," he said.
He also pointed out that many large hospitals in the country are being managed by religious organizations.
Describing himself as the son of the people, the PM said, “One of your sons is sitting in Delhi. We are providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor person."
Quoting the scripture, "Shariramadyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam," which emphasises that body and health are the primary means for achieving religion, happiness, and success, the Prime Minister remarked that when the country entrusted him with the opportunity to serve, he made the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ the Government's resolution.
He stated that a major foundation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was ‘Sabka Ilaaj, Sabko Aarogya'.
The Prime Minister pointed out that before their government came to power in 2014, the poor in the country feared the cost of treatment more than the illness itself.
He noted that a serious illness in a family would often lead to a crisis for the entire family.
Sharing his personal experience, he mentioned that he comes from a poor background and has witnessed such hardships. As a result, he resolved to reduce the cost of treatment and save more money for the people.
Reiterating his commitment to ensuring that no needy person is left out of Government schemes, Modi emphasised the importance of reducing the burden of medical expenses and highlighted the provision of free treatment for every poor person, up to Rs. 5 lakh, through the Ayushman Card.
The Prime Minister further remarked that many treatments do not require hospital admission, as prescribed medicines can be taken at home.
“To reduce the cost of medicines, over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres have been opened across the country, providing affordable medicines,” PM Modi added.
He also noted that kidney disease is a significant health issue requiring continuous dialysis, and over 1,500 dialysis centres have been opened in more than 700 districts, offering free dialysis services.
Glorifying the contributions of Indian sages in ancient times, PM Modi highlighted that it was these sages who gave us the science of Ayurveda and Yoga, both of which have been acclaimed worldwide.
He lauded Bageshwar Dham for establishing the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute, which aims to ensure health for all.
PM Modi said, “Our temples, monasteries, and sacred sites have had dual roles as both centres of worship and hubs for scientific and social thought.”
He mentioned how sages highlighted India’s tradition of serving all living beings, emphasising the sentiments of ‘Nara’(human-being) in ‘Narayan’(God) and ‘Shiva’ in all beings. The PM also highlighted various welfare schemes initiated by his government, focusing on women’s empowerment and poverty elimination in the country.
The Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav were also present at the occasion.