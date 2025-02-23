Those with slave mentality mock India's religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, announced plans to build cancer daycare centres in districts across the country over the next three years.

"These centres will provide both diagnostic and respite care services and opening of cancer clinics in district hospitals and medical centers in local neighbourhoods would ensure easier access to treatment”, he said.

"Cancer has become a significant issue everywhere; the Government, society, and saints are all united in the fight against cancer,” the PM added.

He mentioned that the government had introduced several measures in this year’s Budget to combat cancer, including efforts to reduce the cost of cancer medicines.

Speaking at a rally in Bageshwar Dham, where he also laid the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He reiterated his commitment to the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, development for all), emphasizing his ongoing dedication to the people.

He also assured that the Ken-Betwa link project, worth Rs 45,000 crore that was pending for decades, is now in progress, attributing its initiation to the blessings he received from the people when he came to power.

"No previous government fulfilled its promise, and this work also started when you blessed Modi," he said.