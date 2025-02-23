Uttarakhand Assembly budget session extended unexpectedly, fuels unrest

DEHRADUN: In an unexpected turn of events, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly extended beyond its scheduled timeframe.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri broke her previous record by presiding over lengthy sessions, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopted an aggressive stance, addressing the assembly late into the night.

However, the session has also led to heightened discord, stirring unrest in what is usually a peaceful state.

"Discussions both inside and outside the assembly have left the people of Uttarakhand stunned and restless," remarked a political analyst. The session raised several questions, particularly as the government had initially claimed there was little business to address in this shortened session.

The opposition pressed the government to extend the session, leading to a last-minute decision to add an extra day. With the assembly running late into the night for three consecutive days, it became clear that there was ample business at hand that warranted additional time.