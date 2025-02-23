Uttarakhand Assembly budget session extended unexpectedly, fuels unrest

DEHRADUN: In an unexpected turn of events, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly extended beyond its scheduled timeframe.
Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri broke her previous record by presiding over lengthy sessions, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopted an aggressive stance, addressing the assembly late into the night.
However, the session has also led to heightened discord, stirring unrest in what is usually a peaceful state.
"Discussions both inside and outside the assembly have left the people of Uttarakhand stunned and restless," remarked a political analyst. The session raised several questions, particularly as the government had initially claimed there was little business to address in this shortened session.
The opposition pressed the government to extend the session, leading to a last-minute decision to add an extra day. With the assembly running late into the night for three consecutive days, it became clear that there was ample business at hand that warranted additional time.
Speaking to TNIE, Badrinath Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola expressed concerns over the limited duration of the session. He said, "Neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh is also a small state like Uttarakhand, with 68 seats. Delhi has a similar assembly structure. The budget session in Himachal is set to begin on 10 March and will last for 18 days. Meanwhile, Haryana's assembly session will commence on 7 March and run for 10 to 11 days. In fact, the budget session in Delhi lasts longer than our assembly session in Uttarakhand."
Butola further emphasised, "The time allocated for members to discuss the budget speech and general budget in the Uttarakhand Assembly is evident to everyone."
Congress workers had hoped their legislators would engage in discussions on issues ranging from land laws to public concerns. However, their protest—wrapped in blankets and handcuffed under the midday sun—gained media attention but was largely seen as a publicity stunt.
Opposition leader Yashpal Arya confronted the government on issues such as land laws and corruption, yet Congress members were urged to adopt a more aggressive stance.
Despite the four-day barrage of accusations against the government, Chief Minister Dhami retaliated with counterattacks, ensuring that the session remained heated until the very end.