32 AAP MLAs are in touch with Congress, planning to switch sides: Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Senior congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa today claimed that 32 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are in touch with the grand old party and are just awaiting an opportunity to switch loyalties.

"In the coming months, it will be an Eknath Shinde episode in Punjab. As these legislators are doing advance booking with Congress like public buy tickets for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh show.’’

Ahead of the two-day special assembly session here, Bajwa alleged that union minister of state for railway Ravneet Singh Bittu is the `bridge’ between the Centre and CM Mann. He also alleged that Bittu facilitates the meetings of the CM with central leaders and by standing outside the official residence of the Chief Minister and protesting he is just enacting a drama.

"My direct allegation is that BJP leadership is in touch with CM Mann through Bittu and they have held secret meetings,’’ he said.

"This government is not going to last, in the next four to five months it will be Eknath Shinde episode with this government when the Maharashtra plane lands in Chandigarh," Bajwa said.

He also said that Mann is in touch with the BJP. "When Arvind Kejriwal will try to remove him (Mann) he will shift his loyalty and Bittu is the bridge who will facilitate the transfer."

He further said that all the people close to Bittu who have been arrested is just a drama and they are given VVIP treatment.

Bajwa said that the government has already fallen in the eyes of the people of Punjab by constantly lying.

Bajwa also launched a scathing attack on the AAP for not calling the session of the assembly in December. "The government has not performed so they have nothing to showcase. For the first time winter session was not called and now this session has been called as special session. But for what ?’’