55 Gujarat hospitals blacklisted under Ayushman Bharat for violations

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday admitted in the assembly that 55 hospitals were suspended or blacklisted under the PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat scheme for non-compliance, with 32 axed in 2023 and 23 in 2024.

Responding to a query from Leader of Opposition Amit Chavda, the government revealed that 19 hospitals have since regained approval to restart operations after facing action.

