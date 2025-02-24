NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to discuss its road map and the challenges posed by the BJP’s ‘anti-people’ policies and its alleged attack on the Constitution.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organization, K C Venugopal said the session will serve not only as a platform for deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party’s collective resolve to address the concerns of people and present a alternative vision for the nation. The session will commence with an extended Congress Working Committee meeting, followed by AICC Delegates’ meeting on April 9, he said.

Congress’s decision to choose Gujarat assumes significance as the state is scheduled for elections in 2027.