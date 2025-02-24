Border tourism: J&K’s Gurez Valley opens its door to foreign visitors

SRINAGAR: With the end of cross-border firing and sharp drop in militancy in the Valley, authorities have opened the Gurez Valley, situated close to Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir (once a ‘no-go area’ for civilians), for foreign tourists to promote the border tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmed Khan told this newspaper that Gurez has been thrown open for the foreign tourists. “Now, foreign tourists don’t need army permission for visiting the place. They can get permission from the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora,” he said, adding that there were no further caps on foreign tourist visiting the picturesque Valley.

Gurez, which was thrown open to domestic visitors in 2007, was off-limits to foreign tourists due to its proximity to the LoC. After remaining in the shadow of guns and violence for decades, the scenic Gurez Valley in Bandipora district, is gradually transforming into a tourism destination.