Differently-abled girl killed in Thane, body disposed; mother among three women booked

THANE: A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly killed by her mother, who later disposed of the body with the help of the victim's grandmother and another unidentified woman in Thane city, police said on Monday.

The gruesome crime took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada, and a video of the body being disposed of has gone viral on social media. The motive for the killing remains unclear.

According to a press release from the Naupada police, a complaint has been registered against the three women under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 42-year-old woman provided information that led to the filing of the FIR against the accused, the release stated.