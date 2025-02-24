Indian deportees from Panama reach New Delhi

CHANDIGARH: A group of Indians, who were deported from the US to Panama, were repatriated on Sunday after a flight carrying 12 Indian nationals landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Among them, four hailed from Punjab, and were then put on a connecting flight to Amritsar.

This is the first batch of Indians who were repatriated after being deported to Panama from the US. With this, four flights carrying illegal Indian immigrants to the US have arrived in the country.

The US had deported around 299 illegal immigrants to Panama. Sources said the deportees landed in Delhi on a Turkish Airlines flight via Istanbul.

Four of the deportees were from Punjab and were put on a connecting flight to Amritsar from Delhi and they have landed in their native state.

Among them. Jatinder Singh (34) from Patiala paid `52 lakh to go to the US. He travelled from Delhi to Guana, through Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala and Mexico, before illegally arriving in the US.

Another, Maninder Dutt (23) of Chandpur in Jalandhar, paid `42 lakh to fraudulent travel agents who took him from Delhi to Spain, then El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

Jugraj Singh (33) of Chaudhpur village in Gurdaspur paid up `38 lakh to travel the “donkey route” – Delhi, Mumbai, Amsterdam, Brazil, Columbia and into the US.