India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Maharashtra Cyber for recording statement

MUMBAI: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, PTI reported quoting an official

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

The Mumbai Police had summoned both influencers to join the probe after Allahbadia’s controversial remark—"join parents in sex"—on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show triggered widespread outrage. The issue was also raised in Parliament, with MPs calling for stricter regulations on online content.

Although Allahbadia issued an apology, the backlash continued to grow. Meanwhile, Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, announced on X that he had deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.